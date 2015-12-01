Preview: Canucks at Kings

The Vancouver Canucks look to earn a split of their four-game road trip when they visit the Los Angeles Kings for the finale Tuesday. Vancouver was unable to generate any offense Monday as it suffered a 4-0 loss at Anaheim to fall to 1-1-1 on its trek.

The effort continued a run of offensive futility for the Canucks, who have scored three goals or fewer in eight of their last nine contests. Los Angeles is continuing a four-game homestand that began with a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago on Saturday. Marian Gaborik scored the tying goal with 5:55 remaining in the third period before netting the winner 2:04 into the extra session as the Kings posted their third consecutive triumph at Staples Center. Vancouver won its first visit to Los Angeles this season as Ryan Miller turned aside 15 shots in a 3-0 victory Oct. 13.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-9-7): Daniel Sedin saw his seven-game point streak come to an end Monday. The 35-year-old Swede, who leads the team with 11 goals and 27 points, collected six tallies and six assists during the run. Vancouver needs to be better in the faceoff circles against Los Angeles, as it went 23-37 on draws versus the Ducks. Captain Henrik Sedin and Jared McCann combined to win only eight of their 27 faceoffs.

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-8-1): Gaborik is hoping Saturday’s performance is the beginning of a turnaround, as he recorded only three goals and two assists in his previous 22 games. Anze Kopitar set up both of Gaborik’s tallies versus the Blackhawks, giving him points in four of his last five contests. The 28-year-old Slovakian has scored a goal in just one of his last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks RW Jake Virtanen left Monday’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

2. Los Angeles C Tyler Toffoli leads the club with 11 goals but scored only twice in 13 November games.

3. Vancouver D Alex Edler has scored all four of his goals this season on the road.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Canucks 2