Preview: Canucks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are making no apologies on their recent path of success while captain Anze Kopitar is taking a similar stance after snapping a 13-game goal drought in his last outing. Kopitar and the Kings look to extend their respective point streaks on Saturday when they host the Vancouver Canucks in the second contest of a seven-game homestand.

Kopitar scored his first goal since Jan. 31 and received undeniably fortunate luck for his tally in the shootout as Los Angeles improved to 2-0-2 in its last four games with Thursday's 3-2 victory over Toronto. "If I'm completely honest with you, I missed my shot, but it went in. They all count, and I'll take it," Kopitar said of his goal in the bonus format that has the Kings entertaining postseason plans. Vancouver is sliding in the other direction, as the team's 28th-ranked offense has mustered just six goals during a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) and 27 over a deflating 3-10-1 run. Bo Horvat is doing his best to keep the struggling team afloat by recording his ninth point in 11 contests with his team-leading 19th goal in a 3-1 setback to San Jose on Thursday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (26-30-7): Captain Henrik Sedin saw his modest three-game point streak come to a halt on Thursday, but could be in line to get back on track against the Kings. The 36-year-old Swede scored and set up a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Oct. 22 and also tallied in a 2-1 victory on Dec. 28, giving him 44 points in his career versus the Pacific Division rival. Ryan Miller, who is expected to get the nod on Saturday, has yielded 13 goals during Vancouver's four-game winless skid and has permitted at least three tallies while dropping five of his last six starts.

ABOUT THE KINGS (31-27-6): Tanner Pearson carries a three-game goal-scoring streak and a four-game point stretch (three goals, three assists) into Saturday's tilt with Vancouver, against which he scored in both a 4-3 shootout win on Oct. 22 and again in a 2-1 setback on Dec. 28. While a lack of offense has been a consistent theme throughout its season, Los Angeles has seen regular contributions on the scoreboard from its defensemen. Reigning Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty notched his 27th assist against the Maple Leafs and Alec Martinez added his 23rd on Thursday to move one point shy of tying his career high of 31, set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has thwarted 44 of 46 short-handed situations over the past 18 games, although it has yielded three power-play goals in two meetings with Vancouver this season.

2. Canucks LW Loui Eriksson has been held off the scoresheet in nine straight contests and 16 of his last 17 overall.

3. Kings C Jeff Carter has just one of his team-leading 30 goals in the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Canucks 1