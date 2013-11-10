Kings 5, Canucks 1: Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and set up another as Los Angeles cruised to its fifth win in six home contests.

Mike Richards recorded a goal and two assists while Jordan Nolan and Justin Williams also tallied for the Kings, who completed a 3-1-0 homestand. Dwight King notched two assists and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves.

Defenseman Dan Hamhuis scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who are 1-1-1 on their four-game road trip. Roberto Luongo allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Eddie Lack, who finished with 13 saves.

With Los Angeles already ahead 1-0, Toffoli doubled the lead with 51 seconds remaining in the first period when blue-liner Drew Doughty’s cross-slot pass from the bottom of the right faceoff circle went in off his skate. The 21-year-old capped the scoring - and an outburst of three goals in 2:33 - with 7:27 left in the second by converting a return pass from Richards during a 2-on-1 rush.

Hamhuis got Vancouver within 2-1 at 8:52 of the second with a blast from the top of the slot, but Richards began Los Angeles’ three-goal spurt 68 seconds later as he knocked King’s feed from behind the net past Luongo. Williams ended Luongo’s night on a similar play 1:46 afterward, beating the netminder from the doorstep after receiving a pass from behind the net by Anze Kopitar.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver had a goal disallowed early in the second period as LW Alex Burrows was ruled to have kicked the puck into the net. ... Kings RW Linden Vey, who was playing in his second NHL game, recorded his first career point with an assist on Toffoli’s first goal. ... Luongo allowed more than two goals for the first time in seven games.