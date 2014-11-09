Toffoli leads Kings to rout of Canucks

LOS ANGELES -- Despite being short-handed, the Los Angeles Kings made quick work of the Vancouver Canucks.

Three goals in the first period paved the way for the Kings in a 5-1 rout of the Canucks before an announced crowd of 18,230 on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Center Tyler Toffoli had a goal and two assists to lead the Kings (8-4-3), who captured their seventh win in the last eight games at home.

“We came out really strong and I think we just kept our feet moving and kept getting pucks to the net and putting a lot of pressure on their defensemen,” said Toffoli, who leads his club in points with 17. “Just shooting the puck, getting to the net and bearing down on our chances, and I think we did a good job. We just kept rolling through the whole game.”

Centers Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar, defenseman Jake Muzzin and right winger Marian Gaborik each had a goal and an assist. Defenseman Alex Martinez had a career-high three assists.

“We got the start we wanted and I think that was something we’ve been trying to take more of a focus on, especially here at home and especially against a club like that,” said Martinez, who also had a career best in points. “It wasn’t just me. I think it was all five of us (defensemen).”

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Kings

With Robyn Regehr missing the contest with an undisclosed injury suffered in practice on Friday and Slava Voynov remaining suspended for an alleged domestic violence incident, the Kings were down to five defensemen, with Martinez, Matt Greene, Brayden McNabb, Muzzin and Drew Doughty. However, they handed the load well enough to roll past Vancouver.

“We’ve all played with each in practice, and in (our) rotation in practice you’re playing with everybody,” Martinez said. “The guys been here long enough where we know each other’s tendencies regardless of whether they’re your normal partner or not. I think it was a good team win. Everyone stepped up.”

That wasn’t the case for the Canucks (10-5), who had a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time in their last eight outings.

“I thought our goaltending was just fine. We didn’t play very good,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “We had problems in San Jose and we talked about this trip would kind of show us where we’re at. It’s showed us where we’re at, and we’re not good enough right now and we have to get better.”

Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 18 of 19 shots. A goal by Canucks left winger Chris Higgins with 7:53 left in third ruined Quick’s shutout bid.

Vancouver netminder Ryan Miller saved 18 of the 22 shots he faced, and backup goalie Eddie Lack stopped 13 of 14.

“We played well for a while, but we made too many mistakes tonight,” Canucks forward Henrik Sedin said. “This is a team where you have to keep it simple. If you make mistakes, they’re going to hurt you and that’s what happened.”

Gaborik scored his first goal of the season, rebounding a miss by Martinez and cashing it in for a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the first period.

Muzzin fielded a pass at the blue line from left winger Tanner Pearson and fired a rocket for a winner for a 2-0 advantage with 5:18 remaining in the first. It was Muzzin’s first goal this season.

Kopitar made it 3-0 with his third goal with 1:49 remaining in the period.

Vancouver had a chance earlier in the period with a five-on-three advantage for 29 seconds, but couldn’t take advantage of it.

“I think the penalty kill in the first period was the difference in the game,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

Toffoli delivered with 10 minutes remaining in the second period, punching in a rebound of another Martinez attempt for a 4-0 cushion. For Toffoli, it was his seventh goal.

Kings right winger Justin Williams returned to the lineup after missing a game with blurred vision in his right eye, the result of him taking a stick to the face from Dallas defenseman Brendan Dillon on Tuesday.

NOTES: Los Angeles Kings LW Andy Andreoff was also scratched along with Regehr and Voynov. ... Vancouver scratches included D Yannick Weber and RW Zack Kassian. ... This was the first of five meetings between the clubs this season. They meet again on Jan. 1, 2015, at Rogers Arena. ... The Canucks cap their four-game road swing Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks. They return home for a two-game slate against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Los Angeles visits Anaheim on Wednesday before hosting the Dallas Stars on Thursday.