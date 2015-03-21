Canucks make big move toward playoffs

LOS ANGELES -- While the official schedule might not say so, the playoffs have already begun effectively for a number of NHL teams, including the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings.

The Canucks topped the Kings, 4-1, in a low-scoring, high-intensity game at Staples Center that was a four-point game for the two Pacific Division rivals.

“It’s huge; since I’ve played for this team, we haven’t won down here,” goaltender Eddie Lack said. “You can just take a look at the standings to know the importance of the game.”

Vancouver has 86 points, placing them four ahead of Los Angeles and three ahead of Calgary in the Pacific, as well as two ahead of Winnipeg for the final wild card in the West.

Calgary and Winnipeg had games later Saturday.

Centers Nick Bonino and Bo Horvat, right winger Radim Vrbata and left winger Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver. Left winger Marian Gaborik netted the Kings’ goal.

Lack stopped 25 shots for the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 38 saves in defeat.

There were no fewer than three skirmishes between the two teams. Although no players actually squared up and fought, all 10 skaters were involved in the altercations and at one point Lack skated out to center ice as Quick got involved in a scrum.

“I just wanted to go out there and show myself a little,” Lack said. “(Quick) is probably a little bit meaner of a guy than I am.”

The Kings nearly scored on their second shift of the game when center Jeff Carter batted a rebound out of the air. However, the puck was played with a high stick and the goal was disallowed.

With just over five minutes left in the period, a different sort of close call went the Kings’ way.

A bouncing puck found its way to Canucks defenseman Alex Edler, who sent a wrist shot off Quick’s shoulder that teetered on the goal line behind him.

As it was about to enter the net, defenseman Matt Greene swept the puck out to be cleared by his partner Jake Muzzin.

Los Angeles had an eventful start to the second period as well, drawing a penalty and capitalizing immediately on the power play.

Center Anze Kopitar pulled the faceoff back to defenseman Drew Doughty, who dished to Gaborik in position to glide to the top of the faceoff circle where he ripped a wrist shot past Lack on the far side.

The goal was Gaborik’s 22nd this season and Kopitar’s secondary assist was his 600th career point.

The Canucks would tie the game, 1-1, with 5:06 left in the second period.

Right winger Radim Vrbata lobbed the puck from the right wing wall to the goal mouth, where Bonino redirected the fluttering puck before it hit the ice, earning his 13th goal of the season.

Four minutes into the third period, with Doughty in the penalty box, an errant centering pass from behind the net sent right winger Tyler Toffoli in on a shorthanded breakaway.

However, Lack rejected Toffoli’s backhand bid with his right pad.

Coming back up the ice, Toffoli boarded Vancouver winger Alex Burrows, who remained on the ice for a few moments before being helped to the bench.

Toffoli was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct. Burrows would later return to the Vancouver bench.

“You can definitely frustrate a physical team like that when you give it right back to them, and that’s the type of games that you need to win in the playoffs,” Bonino said.

Vancouver immediately seized the opportunity, scoring five-on-three 35 seconds into the major penalty.

Defenseman Alex Edler fired a shot and the rebound ricocheted directly to Vrbata, who gently popped in his 27th goal of the season for a 2-1 lead.

The sequence ended up a mitigated disaster for the Kings, whose penalty killers managed to survive over four minutes down a man without allowing another goal.

With 55 seconds left in the game, Sedin’s 180-foot shot found the empty net for his 16th goal of the season. With under a second left, Horvat added another empty-netter for his 13th goal of the season.

For the moment, the defending Stanley Cup champion Kings are out of the playoff picture.

“The bottom line is that you can’t win with just one goal,” Gaborik said.

NOTES: Kings C Jarret Stoll (upper body) missed Saturday’s game and has not played since these teams met March 12 in Vancouver. ... Los Angeles D Alec Martinez (concussion) was activated from injured reserve but did not dress Saturday. LW Tanner Pearson (leg) remained out and will likely not return during the regular season. D Slava Voynov is still suspended indefinitely. ... Vancouver was without the services of RW Zack Kassian (back), C Brad Richardson (ankle) and G Ryan Miller (knee). Miller will not return before the end of the regular season. ... Canucks G Eddie Lack has started all but one game since Miller was injured on Feb. 22, and in that game he relieved G Jacob Markstrom after only six minutes.