Kopitar, Kings top Canucks in OT

LOS ANGELES -- Overtime isn’t kind to the Vancouver Canucks.

Center Anze Kopitar scored the game-winning goal at 2:02 of overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Canucks on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Kopitar cashed in with his eighth goal of the season. He converted an assist from center Jeff Carter, who retrieved an errant Vancouver pass as the Kings (15-8-1) won for the third time in four games.

“Obviously, those are huge points coming at the end of the year,” Kopitar said. “We all know that a huge part of us not making the playoffs (last season) was our shootout record and the overtime record, so getting the extra point is important.”

The Canucks (9-9-8) lost after regulation for the eighth time, tops in the NHL this season.

Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom recorded 38 saves as the Canucks fell to their third straight defeat. The Canucks, who capped a 1-1-2 road swing, were coming off a listless 4-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

”Yeah, I know I feel tired,“ said Canucks forward Daniel Sedin, who scored the team’s lone goal. ”We took a few penalties, too, which they got a lot of shots off of those penalties, but we battled hard. We got the point.

“We got to stop going into overtime. That’s the difference right now from having a decent record to where we are now.”

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

A holding penalty on center Bo Horvat at 5:23 of the third period proved costly for Vancouver. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty delivered on the power play, ripping a slap shot by Markstrom at 6:54 to knot the score at 1.

“We really didn’t have a great couple of shifts there at all, but after that, we got into penalty trouble,” Vancouver forward Henrik Sedin said. “(The refs) gave a lot of them out, and there were some calls that were so-so, but we can’t take those (penalties).”

It was Doughty’s third goal this season, allowing him to past Lubomir Visnovsky for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time points list for defensemen with 280.

Los Angeles had chances to win in regulation. They got a power play with 1:34 remaining in the final period after right winger Radim Vrbata was whistled for hooking. However, the Kings failed to convert. They outshot the Canucks 15-1 in the third period.

“I thought we were pressing pretty well,” Kopitar said. “It wasn’t the sharpest game out there, but we still had our chances, and it took us a little longer than we wanted it to, but we got it done.”

After left winger Milan Lucic was sent to the box for high-sticking in the first period, Vancouver seized a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Daniel Sedin at 7:39. Sedin fielded a pass from Henrik Sedin and slapped a winner past Quick for his club-leading 12th goal of the season.

The Sedin brothers have combined for 52 points this season.

The Canucks were attempting to beat the Kings at Staples Center for the second time this season. They earned a 3-0 decision on Oct. 13, sending Los Angeles reeling to an 0-3-0 start.

”They’re a good team, and we knew they’d come hard,“ Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. ”They got some power plays in the third that makes a difference as well. We need to be more alert.

“We played a lot of good teams on this trip. It’s been a tough trip, but we played some pretty good hockey. It’s back to back, and our guys played pretty hard. We had a really good second period. Our guys played hard.”

NOTES: Kings RW Marian Gaborik, who got off to a slow start, had four goals and five points in the previous seven games. He assisted on the tying goal Tuesday. ... Canucks D Christopher Tanev, RW Jake Virtanen and LW Chris Higgins were scratched. D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal were unavailable for the Kings. ... This was the fifth of 13 back-to-back games for the Canucks. They are 4-3-3 in those contests, compiling a 2-2-1 mark in the first game and 2-1-2 in the second one. ... The Kings are 104-99-36 all-time against the Canucks. Los Angeles is 64-40-18 at home. ... Vancouver hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday, while the Kings are off until Saturday, when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center. ... An announced crowd of 18,230 attended.