Preview: Canucks at Lightning

Each time the Tampa Bay Lightning have appeared to be fading in the Eastern Conference playoff race this season, they have had a response. After winning only one of five games after the Olympic break, the Lightning attempt to extend their point streak to five when they host their former coach John Tortorella and his Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The injury-ravaged Canucks are 4-12-1 on their last 17 contests, but have won three of five after a 4-3 shootout triumph at Florida on Sunday.

The Lightning welcomed members of their Stanley Cup winning team in 2004, coached by Tortorella, over the weekend and they will be recognized at Monday’s game. Tampa Bay has won two playoff series since and is in good position to have a chance to add to that total after going 2-0-2 in its last four games, capped by a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Saturday. The Canucks are without standout forwards Daniel Sedin and Ryan Kesler due to injuries.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS2, SNET-P (Vancouver), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (31-29-10): Former Hart Trophy winner Henrik Sedin snapped out a 15-game point drought with a pair of assists Sunday and still leads the team with 43, which tells the tale of the Canucks’ season. Vancouver is averaging 2.31 goals per game, better than only one team in the league (Buffalo) and stands 12th in shots on goal (30.9). Rookie right wing Nicklas Jensen, a first-round pick in 2011, could add a spark after recording goals in the last two games and three points in his first five NHL games.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (36-24-7): Valtteri Filppula has raised his game over the last four games, collecting a goal and six assists playing with newly acquired Ryan Callahan and rookie Ondrej Palat on a line that has gelled quickly. Ryan Malone and B.J. Crombeen (goal), who were both healthy scratches in the previous four games, and Nate Thompson (goal, five hits) made an impact against New Jersey. Goalie Ben Bishop looks to add to his single-season franchise-record 31 victories after his 23-save shutout Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay has gained points in the last four meetings (3-0-1), including a 4-2 victory at Vancouver on Jan. 1.

2. Canucks D Christopher Tanev has a team-best plus-12 rating, including plus-7 in the last 12 contests.

3. Lightning D Michael Kostka has two goals and three assists with a plus-5 rating in seven games since being claimed on waivers from Chicago.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Canucks 2