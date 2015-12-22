Preview: Canucks at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been forced to put their organizational depth to the test over the last month, and it has not stopped them from posting victories. The Lightning, who are 6-3-0 in December despite a long injury list filled with key players, look to continue that trend when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

“It’s a great feeling, not only for our team, but for those guys,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters after a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Sunday. “As I said in training camp, it’s not just the 23 guys on the final roster, there’s 30-plus guys on this team, and they’re showing it.” Career minor-leaguer Mike Angelidis scored the game-winning goal Sunday as the Lightning opened a six-game homestand. Vancouver has won only three of its last 12 contests and is 1-3-1 on its six-game road trip that is drawing to a close. Captain Henrik Sedin (lower body) has missed the last two games but could return for the Canucks while No. 1 goaltender Ryan Miller likely will back up Jacob Markstrom after leaving Sunday’s 5-4 loss at Florida during the shootout with an undisclosed injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific, TVA (Vancouver), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (12-14-9): Vancouver has scored seven goals in its last two games after totaling 14 in the previous 10 contests – five in one victory. Daniel Sedin leads the team with 35 points but has notched only two in his last five games, while twin brother Henrik (31) posted eight in as many contests before going down with an injury. The Sedins have recorded 25 points on the power play, which has sputtered while going 0-of-10 in the last five contests and 4-for-40 over a 12-game span.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (17-14-3): J.T. Brown (upper body) was added to the injury list after Friday’s game at Washington and Brian Boyle likely is out after taking a hit to the head on Sunday. Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) and Ondrej Palat (lower body) also are expected to be sidelined again, but the Lightning could get back fellow forwards Cedric Paquette and Jonathan Drouin. Captain Steven Stamkos has scored three goals in his last two contests after a 10-game drought.

1. Vancouver LW Chris Higgins, whose next game will be the 700th of his career, was held out of practice Monday but is expected to play against Tampa Bay.

2. The Lightning are 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings with the Canucks, including a 4-1 triumph at home last season.

3. Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen has registered four points in four games after managing one in his previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Canucks 2