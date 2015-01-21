Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight home win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Thanks in large part to their stellar home form, the Tampa Bay Lightning are soaring into the All-Star break.

Center Alex Killorn scored two of the Lightning’s three third-period goals, and Tampa Bay earned a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

The Lightning (30-14-4) won their eighth consecutive home game. They enter the weeklong break atop the Atlantic Division with 64 points.

Vancouver (26-16-3) saw its three-game win streak end.

“You have to win at home, and we’ve had a really good run at home,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I think part of it is we go on the road for a long time and then we come home and have decent stretches at home. Part of it probably is you catch teams coming in, playing us and Florida on a back-to-back.”

The Lightning got on the board at 13:32 of the second period when center Valtteri Filppula scored his ninth goal off the season when he tipped a pass from center Steven Stamkos past the stick of Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller.

“(Stamkos) made a real nice play to set me up, and it was good to get a goal like that past Miller because he’s been playing so well,” Filppula said. “He was playing well tonight, so we had to take advantage of every opportunity we had to get one past him. Luckily, we were able to get enough goals tonight to get the win.”

Killorn scored just 11 seconds into the third period, putting a wrist shot past Miller on the stick side to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle made it 3-0 on assists from right winger Brett Connolly and left winger Brenden Morrow.

Vancouver went 0-for-7 on power plays, including two separate five-on-three chances. In the second period, the Canucks had an extended power play when Stamkos, right winger Ryan Callahan and center Cedric Paquette were all sent off with penalties in a 1:17 span.

The Canucks were able to generate just three shots during the power play that included more than a minute of a two-man advantage.

“I think our first five-on-three we had some good looks, we had some chances in the four-on-three, too,” Canucks left winger Daniel Sedin said. “If we score there, it’s a different game. So I think the power play let us down tonight for sure, in a game that was there for us to win.”

Vancouver had its second five-on-three in the third period trailing 3-1 when Connolly and Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman were sent to the box.

“I don’t think they played their best game, and we didn’t play our best game,” Canucks center Henrik Sedin said. “But we had enough chances on the power play to win on the power play, and we didn’t get it done, so that’s why we lost.”

Vancouver defenseman Frank Corrado scored his first goal of the season at 8:09 of the third period, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Left winger Alexandre Burrows and center Chris Higgins assisted on the play.

Killorn added an empty-net goal with 2:26 remaining in the game to complete the scoring.

“Clearly the penalty kill saved us tonight,” Cooper said. “Can’t say enough about how those guys kill penalties. Shots got through, and (goalie Ben) Bishop was there to make the save.”

Bishop made 27 saves for the Lightning, while Miller finished with 22 saves.

”This is a nice way to go into the break,“ Bishop said. ”We’re playing really well at home right now, we have a lot of confidence in our building, and we’re playing well in the third period, which is very important.

“We’ve got a very tough schedule coming up after the break and into February, so we need to rest up and get ready for the second half of the season.”

NOTES: Lightning D Luke Witkowski made his NHL debut Tuesday night after being called up from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League on Friday. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Lightning in 2008 that went on to play four years at Western Michigan before joining Syracuse in the 2013-14 season. ... Canucks G Ryan Miller had his shutout streak snapped Monday after 200:45 when Florida Panthers C Brandon Pirri scored with 2:32 remaining in the game. The Canucks won 2-1. ... Lightning D Matthew Carle will miss six to eight weeks after having abdominal surgery. ... Vancouver has 15 road wins on the season, tied with the New York Islanders for the most in the league. ... Canucks D Kevin Bieksa, hit in the hand by a slap shot from Lightning D Victor Hedman, temporarily left the ice in the third period.