Henrik Sedin’s goal lifts Canucks to victory

TAMPA -- The Vancouver Canucks weathered 10 power plays from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and when they finally got a minute of full-strength play, center Henrik Sedin fed his twin brother, left winger Daniel Sedin for the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

“It’s huge,” Henrik Sedin of clawing out an unlikely win to end a road trip. “Our game is not perfect, but at least we’re understanding what it takes to win games. We’re not going to win every night, but we’re in games at least, and different guys are contributing, which is good.”

Vancouver (13-14-9) gave up a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period, but killed off three early in the third to preserve a 1-1 tie. Tampa Bay (17-15-3) hadn’t gotten more than six power plays in a game this season, but went a frustrating 1-for-10 on the way to a disappointing loss before the Christmas break.

Trailing 2-1 late in the third, the Lightning got a 10th power play when Vancouver was whistled for having too many men on the ice during a shift change with 1:42 left. Tampa Bay also pulled its goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage for the last 90 seconds, but got only one shot in that span.

“It’s costing us games this year,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos said of the power play. “There’s no excuses. It has to be better ... That game is asking for two points for us and we completely blew it. ... Ten power plays in a game? That’s unheard of, and we didn’t take advantage of it. That’s on us.”

Daniel Sedin’s 16th goal came with 8:51 left on brother Henrik’s 23rd assist of the season, beating Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop high over his right shoulder. Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom picked up his second win of the season, stopping 26 Lightning shots.

“All the credit to him for the win today, that’s for sure,” right wing Jannik Hansen said of teammate Markstrrom. “He was unbelievable. On penalty six of seven or eight of nine, he made a tremendous save on Stamkos on the back door to keep it a 2-1 game.”

Tampa Bay struggled in ample opportunities on the power play, mustering one shot on goal in their first five chances. A sixth power play with 49 seconds left in the second period provided another opportunity, and the Lightning capitalized, tying the game on center Jonathan Marchessault’s fifth goal of the season with 22 seconds left.

Marchessault fired a one-timer past Markstrom after two quick passes from defenseman Anton Stralman and right winger Nikita Kucherov.

The Lightning managed only four shots in the opening period despite three power plays. Vancouver took a 1-0 lead with 4:03 left in the first, as left winger Sven Baertschi scored off a rebound, beating Lightning goalie Ben Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

“It’s a microcosm of how our first 35, 36 games have gone,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It comes down putting the puck in the net. ... We had looks and we didn’t put them in. We talk about special teams being a big part of games. We could have been 5 for 10 instead of 1 for 10 and we’re not having this discussion.”

NOTES: The Lightning played Tuesday extremely short-handed, with six forwards held out due to injuries -- C Brian Boyle (upper body), RW J.T. Brown (upper body), LW Jonathan Drouin (lower body), C Yanni Gourde (upper body), C Tyler Johnson (upper body) and LW Ondrej Palat (lower body). ... Vancouver had three healthy scratches: D Andrey Pedan, RW Linden Vey and G Ryan Miller. ... The Lightning continue a six-game homestand after Christmas, with the Columbus Blue Jackets and former Tampa Bay coach John Tortorella coming to town Saturday. ... Vancouver returns home for the holiday and then opens a seven-game homestand Saturday against Edmonton.