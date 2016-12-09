Canucks defeat Lightning for rare road win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ryan Miller stopped 38 shots before pulling himself late in the third period to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Jayson Megna and Jack Skille each scored twice while Erik Gudbranson added a goal and an assist as Vancouver won on the road for just the fourth time this season.

Miller left the game with 6:02 left in the game during a timeout and headed for the locker room for the remainder of the game, replaced by Jacob Markstrom. Miller came over to the bench and told the training staff he had a lower body issue.

"He felt sore, kind of twisted it on the ice and he just didn't feel quite right," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said of Miller. "So we just took him out for a precaution. I don't think it's anything ... we just wanted to get it looked at."

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Lightning

Up to that point Miller was spectacular, finishing with a season high in saves.

"He was unbelievable, I think he saved three or four goals there," said Megna, who had his first career multi-goal game. "It could have been a completely different game had he not stood on his head."

Miller had all the offensive support he needed in the first period on a spectacular play by Skille on his first goal, controlling the puck behind him at center ice before outmuscling Nikita Kucherov to get in close on Ben Bishop 3:50 in to the game on Vancouver's first shot on goal. Gudbrandson sent a shot wide of the net that caromed back to the crease and was knocked in to the net by Bishop as he tried to cover it with his glove at 9:02.

It was that kind of a night for the Lightning, who fell to 1-5-1 in the past seven games and have scored a total of two goals in the past three games while allowing four or more goals in five of the past seven games.

"We are all in this together," Lightning forward Alex Killorn said. "We are just not playing the way we want to play. I think our team, we do a good job of focusing on one thing. We just can't seem to put it all together. We've only scored (two) goals in the past three games and guys are trying working hard to score goals but you can't be taking away from our defensive play."

Tampa Bay started to build some momentum down three goals when Jonathan Drouin scored his fourth goal at 11:46 of the second period to make it 3-1. Miller then stopped Valtteri Filppula on a shorthanded breakaway at 16:46 before Megna scored his second of the game on a 2-on-1 chance with one second left on the clock.

"It was a great pass by Danny (Sedin)," Megna said. "I just kind of knew that the spot that I was in that I had to go upstairs with it and I was fortunate that it went in."

It was enough to chase Bishop out of the game after facing just 20 shots while giving up four or more goals for the sixth time this season in 18 starts.

"It's time for us to kind of step up here," Bishop said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for you, it's about us kind of looking in the mirror here and turning it up a notch."

NOTES: Lightning LW Alex Killorn appeared in his 300th career game. ... Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop started a third consecutive game for the first time this season. ... Vancouver D Alex Biega appeared in just his second game of the season, getting the start after Philip Larsen left Tuesday's game on a stretcher following a hard hit from New Jersey's Taylor Hall. Larsen was released from the hospital on Wednesday and returned to Vancouver. ... Lightning RW Ryan Callahan missed his fifth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... The Canucks called up D Andrey Pedan from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Tampa Bay scratched D Slater Koekkoek and D Nikita Nesterov. ... C Joseph Labate and Pedan were scratched for Vancouver.