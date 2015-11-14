Preview: Canucks at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have posted consecutive victories for the first time this season and look to continue their progress when the Vancouver Canucks pay them a visit on Saturday. The Maple Leafs have gained at least one point in four straight (2-0-2) while allowing just seven goals in that span but must turn things around at home, where they have won once in seven tries.

“Two nights in a row we were down one in the third (period) and found ways to win games,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock told reporters after a 2-1 shootout win at Nashville on Thursday. “We’ve got points in five of six games and you’ve got to start feeling better about yourself.” While the Maple Leafs are gaining confidence, the Canucks have won just once in their last five contests and stand 1-2-1 in the middle of a season-high seven-game road trip. All 10 of Vancouver’s losses have come by one goal – five in overtime or the shootout – including a 3-2 setback at Ottawa on Thursday. Daniel Sedin (15 points) and twin brother Henrik (13) lead the Canucks in scoring.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (7-5-5): Special teams are a concern for Vancouver, which is 1-for-19 with the man advantage over its last six games and has allowed seven power-play goals in the past five contests. “I think guys are trying maybe a little too hard,” coach Willie Desjardins told reporters of the penalty kill. “We’re trying so hard to get the kill, maybe we’re overplaying a little bit.” Brandon Sutter (four goals, four assists) sat out Thursday’s contest with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (4-8-4): James Reimer has started each of the last six games and has posted a .943 save percentage in that span while allowing two or fewer tallies five times after struggling in four appearances last month. “He’s been our best player, for sure, there’s no question about that,” defenseman Morgan Rielly told reporters. Rielly leads the team with 11 points, including three in his last three contests, and captain Dion Phaneuf has added nine for the Maple Leafs, who were 27th in scoring through Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen, who has been playing with the Sedins of late, has recorded 10 points and a team-best plus-10 rating.

2. Toronto C Nazem Kadri leads the team with 70 shots - third in the league through Thursday - but has scored just once in 16 games.

3. The teams split a pair of meetings last season, but the Canucks have won 12 of the last 14 matchups.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 2