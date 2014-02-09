Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1: Former Canuck Mason Raymond and Phil Kessel scored 2:40 apart in the third period to erase a deficit as Toronto extended its home winning streak to seven games.

James van Riemsdyk also tallied, Kessel added an assist and Tyler Bozak notched two for the Maple Leafs, who halted an 11-game slide against Vancouver. Jonathan Bernier made 32 saves en route to his fifth win in six starts.

Ryan Kesler netted the lone goal for the Canucks, who have lost seven in a row overall and four straight since coach John Tortorella returned from his 15-day suspension. Roberto Luongo turned aside 21 shots as Vancouver enters the Olympic break with its longest losing streak in regulation since the 1998-99 campaign.

Kesler opened the scoring with 22 seconds remaining in the first period, firing a wrist shot from above the left faceoff circle that went off Bernier’s blocker and in. After a scoreless second session, Raymond burned his former club at 7:23 of the third by walking out from behind the net and beating Luongo from the right circle.

Kessel put Toronto ahead midway through the period with a long wrister from above the slot that eluded a screened Luongo. The Maple Leafs doubled the lead 2:02 later as the puck bounced off Vancouver defenseman Alex Edler and into the net after van Riemsdyk fired it into the crease from near the left post.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver D Dan Hamhuis returned to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Maple Leafs C Jay McClement suffered an upper-body injury early in the second period and did not return. ... Canucks LW Daniel Sedin’s goal-scoring drought reached 19 games. ... Toronto has outscored its opponents 28-17 during its home winning streak while Vancouver has been outscored 26-11 during its overall skid. ... Kessel has collected 11 goals and 16 assists over his last 15 contests. ... Luongo fell to 9-1-0 in his last 11 starts against Toronto.