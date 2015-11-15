Maple Leafs 4, Canucks 2

TORONTO -- Goaltender James Reimer made 43 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Left winger James van Riemsdyk, right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau, center Shawn Matthias and left winger Joffrey Lupul scored for Toronto.

It was the third win in a row for the Maple Leafs (5-8-4).

Right winger Jannik Hansen and left winger Alexandre Burrows scored for the Canucks (7-6-5), who lost their second straight.

Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller made 36 saves.

The Maple Leafs took a 3-1 lead at 1:49 of the third period on the second goal of the season by Matthias, who completed a give-and-go with center Tyler Bozak to take advantage of a Canucks turnover.

Hansen put the puck into the Maple Leafs’ net off his foot at 4:53 of the third period, but after a video review, it was ruled to be no goal because of a kicking motion.

The Canucks cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:36 of the third period on a power-play goal by Burrows with Parenteau serving a slashing penalty. Burrows’ fourth goal of the season came on a deflection of a shot taken by defenseman Yannick Weber.

Lupul scored his sixth goal of the season -- and the 200th of his career -- at 16:13 of the third period to give Toronto a two-goal lead.

Canucks right winger Radim Vrbata hit the post early in the first period.

Then the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead at 8:23 of the first on the sixth goal of the season by van Riemsdyk, who shot from the slot after receiving a nifty pass from center Nazem Kadri.

The Canucks took the first four penalties of the game. The Maple Leafs had a two-man advantage for nearly a minute during the second period when Canucks center Bo Horvat was assessed a holding minor and Burrows followed with a holding penalty.

After Horvat’s penalty had expired, reducing Toronto’s advantage to one, Parenteau scored his fourth goal of the season at 8:51 of the second period and it was 2-0.

The Leafs took their first penalty of the game at 14:08 of the second period when they were called for too many men on the ice.

It nearly worked in Toronto’s favor when right winger Michael Grabner was hauled down in the neutral zone when he was breaking into the open and was awarded a penalty shot. Miller stopped him.

The Canucks scored an even-strength goal by Hansen, his sixth of the season at 16:33, from the slot to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Maple Leafs put the puck in the net with 1:21 left in the second period, but there was no goal because the puck was knocked in with a high stick.

NOTES: Vancouver recalled C Hunter Shinkaruk from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old has 10 goals in 12 games with Utica this season. He was selected by Vancouver in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2013 draft. ... Canucks C Brandon Sutter (lower body) missed his second straight game and is listed as day to day. ... Canucks RW Brandon Prust (ankle) and D Luca Sbisa (foot) remained out but could soon return to the lineup. ... Toronto G James Reimer started for the seventh consecutive game. ... Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said C Nazem Kadri has been his best forward this season. ... The Maple Leafs’ next game will be Sunday in New York against the Rangers. ... The Canucks will play the sixth game of their seven-game trip on Monday in Montreal against the Canadiens.