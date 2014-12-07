Maple Leafs get rare win vs. Canucks

TORONTO -- Things are looking better for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they play the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Ryan Miller.

The Maple Leafs struck early and often Saturday night to earn a 5-2 victory over the Canucks, who were 9-1-0 in the 10 previous meetings.

While the Maple Leafs had outstanding play from their own goaltender -- Jonathan Bernier made 44 saves -- they chased Miller, an old nemesis particularly when he was with the Buffalo Sabres, in the second period.

“Bernier made big stops, two in particular in the early going that saved our butts,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said.

Meanwhile, the Leafs scored twice late in the first period and twice more early in the second to send Miller to the bench and Eddie Lack to the ice.

Miller, who allowed four goals on 14 shots, entered the game with a career record of 32-15-3 against the Maple Leafs.

“He had tough shots tonight; it wasn’t his fault,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “We played good early. I think the shots were like 8-3, but there was a segment in the middle we weren’t as good and they played pretty good. It wasn’t our goaltending that cost us tonight. We gave up too many good shots from the slot.”

Lack did not allow a goal in 13 shots. The fifth Toronto goal was by right winger David Clarkson into an empty net.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner, right winger Richard Panik, left winger Joffrey Lupul and center Peter Holland also scored for the Maple Leafs (14-9-3), who have won three of the first four games of a five-game homestand.

Left winger Daniel Sedin and defenseman Christopher Tanev scored for the Canucks (18-8-1), who had won their previous two games.

The Canucks could not solve Bernier.

“I think he was huge. He made some big saves, especially early on, that kept us in the game,” Maple Leafs defenseman Korbinian Holzer said. “I think he was the difference. If you look on the other side, there were some lucky shots for us going in, and he made the big stops that kept us in and give us a chance to build up the lead. At the end, he was huge again and played an overall great (game).”

After Bernier kept the Canucks off the board with a couple of good saves, the Maple Leafs struck for goals 45 seconds apart late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

“Every time you score that first goal, it’s always a big step forward,” Bernier said. “It’s tough to chase the game, so that was our mindset tonight -- to get on them and score the first one.”

Gardiner scored his second goal of the season on a shot from the right point at 15:47. Panik played a little give-and-go with center Trevor Smith before notching his fifth of the season, switching to the backhand after drawing out Miller on the forehand.

The Leafs scored two quick goals early in the second. After the Canucks failed to clear the puck, Holland scored his sixth of the season at 4:16 from the left faceoff circle. Lupul scored his sixth of the season on a shot from the slot 83 seconds later.

“We had some chances, but you can’t give them a 4-0 lead and expect to come back,” Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler said.

The teams had four skaters each when Vancouver scored at 15:21 of the second. Sedin recorded his seventh goal of the season on his own rebound.

The Canucks cut the lead to two at 8:45 of the third period on Tanev’s first goal of the season, a tip-in of a shot by right winger Linden Vey.

“In that third period we played well. We were a little more aggressive,” Tanev said. “We gave up a few odd-man rushes; but, once it’s 4-0, it’s a little bit too late to turn on the gas pedal. You’ve got to get ready right from the get-go. I thought we played well until the end of the first, and they got two there and it gave them momentum going into the second.”

NOTES: The Maple Leafs activated RW Brandon Kozun (ankle sprain) from injured reserve and put D Roman Polak (knee) on injured reserve. Kozun, who had a three-game conditioning stint with the AHL Toronto Marlies, took part in the pregame warmup but was not in the lineup. ... Toronto C Leo Komarov (head) missed his third straight game after taking a hit from Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin last Saturday. ... The Canucks were without LW Tom Sestito (lower body), RW Zack Kassian (finger) and D Dan Hamhuis (lower body). ... The Canucks will play the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday, and backup G Eddie Lack is expected to get the start. ... The Maple Leafs are off until Tuesday, when they will be home against the Calgary Flames.