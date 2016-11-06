Bozak, Maple Leafs sink skidding Canucks

TORONTO -- Things are not going well for the Vancouver Canucks but they showed, in losing 6-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, that they will stick up for each other.

It was Vancouver's eighth loss in a row and the seventh straight in regulation while the Maple Leafs won their third in a row, led by Tyler Bozak's two goals and an assist.

Daniel Sedin took a hit to the head from Toronto's Nazem Kadri after he scored Vancouver's third goal in the third period and the first of many fights erupted when Jannik Hansen immediately went after Kadri.

"We thought it was a high hit, Danny is a key guy for us," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. "I like the fact that our guys stayed together. I think it's important that the group cares about each other. Sometimes things happen not the way (we) want them to happen but I like the fact that the group cares and Danny is important to them."

Kadri, Mitch Marner, Nikita Soshnikov and Jake Gardiner also scored for Maple Leafs (5-4-3), who are 4-1-0 at home.

Derek Dorsett, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver (4-7-1).

Daniel Sedin said he was not injured although he had to go through concussion protocol.

"Well, obviously they were upset with the hits by (Morgan) Rielly and (Kadri)," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "Obviously our team had lots of energy tonight and it was a good win for our team -- three in a row -- and we have an off-day, it's Saturday night. I haven't seen any of that rodeo stuff since junior. They got excited, we got excited, we won."

The Canucks were shut out in their two previous games before Saturday and in four of their previous five games.

Miller made 36 stops for Vancouver. Andersen had 23 saves in the Toronto goal.

Both goaltenders were out of the game with 5:08 to play when they received misconducts for their participation one of the fights.

Miller left his crease to come to the aid of rookie defenseman Troy Stecher, who became embroiled with a much bigger Toronto player, Matt Martin. Andersen rushed down from the other end of the ice.

"I've played against Martin enough to know that he knows what he's doing and he might be able to hurt that kid," Miller said. "So get in there early and don't give him a chance, I thought I tied (Martin) up pretty good. I'm no match for the guy, just tie him up long enough to throw him off balance and the rest of the guys came in."

Jhonas Enroth took over in Toronto's goal and Jacob Markstrom replaced Miller.

Bozak also set up Marner's fourth goal of the season at 4:19 of the third as the Maple Leafs took a 4-2 lead.

"You had both teams playing hard, trying to win," Bozak said. "Stuff like that happens. We're just happy we got the win and have a little streak going so we've got to stay positive from our point of view."

He was asked of anything in the game crossed the line that might draw attention.

"I'm not one to judge that stuff," Bozak said. "They'll take a look and figure it out themselves. Like I said, we're just happy with getting that win and I think we're starting something good here. We've just got to keep getting better and keep learning and stick to it."

Soshnikov scored his first goal of the season at 6:13 of the third to give Toronto a three-goal lead.

Daniel Sedin scored his third goal of the season at 6:42 of the third. After the goal was scored, Kadri received a five-minute charging penalty for a hit on Sedin, a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Vancouver's Jannik Hansen received a two-minute instigating penalty, a five-minute fighting major and a misconduct.

Toronto regained its three-goal lead at 8:21 of the third on the second goal of the season by Gardiner.

Each team was assessed a roughing penalty -- Brendan Gaunce of Vancouver and the Leafs' Martin -- at 12:09 of the first period.

The Maple Leafs scored 11 seconds later with Kadri notching his sixth goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs made it 2-0 on the first goal of the game by Bozak.

The Canucks ended their two-game run of being shut out 26 seconds later when Dorsett scored his first of the season. It was Vancouver's first goal in 159 minutes.

Bozak scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season on a power play at 15:00 of the second period. Hansen was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Henrik Sedin scored his fourth goal of the season at 16:20 of the second.

NOTES: The Canucks were without D Christopher Tanev (foot), who missed his second straight game. ... Vancouver recalled D Troy Stecher from Utica of the American Hockey League with D Alex Edler (upper body) out with an injury. ... Free agent G Karri Ramo worked out with the Maple Leafs on Friday. Although not under contract, Ramo has been rehabilitating his surgically repaired knee with Toronto's training staff. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock told reporters he does not know when D Matt Hunwick (lower body) will be ready to return. Hunwick has not played since Oct. 25. ... The Canucks visit the New York Islanders Monday to play their fourth contest of a six-game road trip. ... The Maple Leafs are home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday