Preview: Canucks at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers say goodbye to “Captain Canada” when they wrap up the regular season against the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Ryan Smyth, who was drafted sixth overall in 1994 and spent 14 1/2 of his 19 NHL seasons in Edmonton, on Friday announced his retirement following the contest against Vancouver. The 38-year-old is the Oilers’ all-time leader in overtime goals (five) and needs one power-play tally to surpass Glenn Anderson (126) for sole possession of first place on the club list.

Smyth, who earned his nickname by helping his country to gold medals at the Winter Olympics, World Championships, World Cup, Spengler Cup and World Junior Championships during his career, has failed to record a point in his last 13 games. Edmonton fell to 1-2-0 on its season-ending four-game homestand when it was blanked 3-0 by Los Angeles on Thursday. The Canucks lost for the fifth time in six contests that night as it dropped a 4-2 decision to Colorado, completing a 1-4-0 homestand.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (35-34-11): Michael Zalewski is expected to make his NHL debut Saturday after being signed as a free agent out of college last month. The 21-year-old registered nine goals and 17 assists in 35 games with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this season. Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss to Colorado, his first start since being acquired from Florida in the Roberto Luongo deal.

ABOUT THE OILERS (28-44-9): Smyth, who also played for the New York Islanders, Colorado and Los Angeles during his career, knew the time was right to hang up his skates. “There comes a time in my life where you have to turn the page,” he said. “I do have a passion for the game, but I‘m just excited for my new chapter.” Smyth played in the 2006-07 All-Star Game and eclipsed the 30-goal mark four times, netting a career-high 39 in 1996-97.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton LW David Perron has set career highs of a team-leading 28 goals and 57 points in his first season with the club.

2. Vancouver LW David Booth needs one goal to become the ninth member of the team to reach double digits.

3. The Oilers have scored a total of one goal in their last two games while the Canucks have netted two in their last two contests.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Canucks 2