Preview: Canucks at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have yet to beat a Western Conference opponent in nine attempts and their next chance at ending the drought appears slim if recent history is a barometer. Edmonton has dropped three straight overall and four in a row at home entering Wednesday’s matchup against the visiting Vancouver Canucks, who have beaten the Oilers three times this season. Edmonton’s last three losses have all been by one goal, including Sunday’s 2-1 setback to Arizona that dropped its conference record to 0-8-1.

The Canucks are also coming off a home loss to the Coyotes, a 5-0 shellacking on Friday that was only their third defeat in the past 11 games. “I don’t think we were hungry enough,” Vancouver first-year coach Willie Desjardins said. “We played OK, but OK doesn’t win you any games in this league.” Goaltender Ryan Miller, who is in his first year with the Canucks, is battling a recent slump but is a spotless 10-0-0 against the Oilers - including this season’s three wins.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (12-6-0): Miller won 10 of his first 11 starts while permitting a total of 12 goals during a seven-game winning streak prior to his recent rough patch that has seen him surrender 12 tallies in three appearances. “I know there’s going to be ups and downs over a season. How I weather that is what’s important,” Miller said. “There will be a response from me here. If you look at the last three games, there are probably more goals than I would like. I need a response. I need to get into a rhythm.” Forward Zack Kassian, who has missed five games with a knee injury, is expected to return to the lineup.

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-10-2): Forward Taylor Hall returned from a six-game absence due to a sprained knee and scored his team-high seventh goal versus Arizona. Hall admitted that Edmonton needs to get the “monkey off our back” against conference opponents, particularly with 19 of the next 21 games versus teams in the West. “Definitely, we need to start winning against the Western Conference, we’re not going to go anywhere if we don‘t,” said Hall, the 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick. The Oilers made a move to beef up the roster by recalling Steve Pinizzotto, who had six assists and 40 penalty minutes at Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Miller needs one win to move past Billy Smith (305) and into sole possession of 25th place on the all-time list.

2. Hall is one goal shy of 100 for his career.

3. Vancouver is 0-for-12 on the power play over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Oilers 3