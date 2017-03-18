Preview: Canucks at Oilers

Just when a lack of offense appeared to be tripping up the Edmonton Oilers' chances to nail down a top-three finish in the Pacific Division, they have snapped out of their scoring malaise with a vengeance. The Oilers attempt to keep their attack percolating when they host the stumbling Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Edmonton had managed a total of four goals while dropping three in a row on its season-high eight-game homestand, but it responded with a pair of seven-goal eruptions in back-to-back wins over Dallas and Boston. It marked the first time since December 1988 that the Oilers have netted at least seven goals in consecutive home games. "You need all four lines going and the last couple of games we have really had that," forward Leon Draisaitl said. "It is definitely a nice feeling to put up some goals like this." Vancouver is at the other end of the spectrum, scoring the second-fewest goals in the league and coming off a winless five-game homestand (0-3-2) in which it scored nine times.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-33-9): With backup Jacob Markstrom sidelined due to injury, Ryan Miller has started 11 of the past 12 games and is showing the effects of the heavy workload. The 36-year-old Miller has surrendered 13 goals over the past three starts and at least three tallies in eight of his last 10 appearances. “If we had Markstrom, he wouldn’t be playing as much for sure,” coach Willie Desjardins said. "... He hasn’t been sharp the last couple of games and that could be an indicator."

ABOUT THE OILERS (37-24-9): Connor McDavid collected three assists against Boston to boost his league-high number to 55 and NHL co-leading point total to 79, but he knows Edmonton cannot bank on such offensive eruptions. "It's good that we are finding ways to create offense, but ... giving up four goals is not good enough," said McDavid, who has six goals and 13 assists in his last 15 games. Draisaitl matched McDavid with three points versus Boston, becoming the first German-born player with at least 60.

OVERTIME

1. McDavid has three goals and seven points in six games versus Vancouver.

2. The Canucks are 2-for-34 on the power play over the past 14 games.

3. Oilers G Cam Talbot has never lost in regulation to the Canucks, posting a 4-0-4 mark and 1.81 goals-against average.

PREDICTION: Oilers 5, Canucks 2