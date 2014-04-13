(Updated: ADDING assist to Matthias in Para 3.)

Oilers 5, Canucks 2: Will Acton and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a goal and an assist as host Edmonton cruised in Ryan Smyth’s final NHL game.

Roman Horak, defenseman Jeff Petry and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who went 2-2-0 on their season-ending four-game homestand. Taylor Hall collected three assists, Steven Pinizzotto notched two and Ben Scrivens made 40 saves as Smyth ended his 19-season career without recording a point in his final 14 games.

Zack Kassian and Shawn Matthias registered a goal and an assist apiece and Jacob Markstom turned aside 17 shots for the Canucks, who have lost six of seven. Vancouver concludes its season at home against Calgary on Sunday.

Horak opened the scoring 2:14 into the contest with a shot from the slot and Petry converted a feed from Nugent-Hopkins from alone in front with 6:43 left in the first period to double the lead. Acton buried a shot from the high slot 2:14 into the middle session before Matthias got the Canucks on the board just over three minutes later.

Eberle restored the three-goal advantage during a power play with 3:54 remaining in the second, when his shot from the left faceoff circle deflected off Vancouver defenseman Alex Edler and into the net. Nugent-Hopkins tallied 95 seconds into the third, but Edmonton was unsuccessful in its attempt to set up Smyth for a goal during his final shift.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smyth ended his career tied with Glenn Anderson for the franchise lead with 126 power-play goals. Nicknamed “Captain Canada,” the 38-year-old veteran was brought to tears as the fans gave him a standing ovation late in the third period. ... The Canucks provided a moment of class at the conclusion of the game as the entire team returned to the ice from the locker room to congratulate Smyth with a line of handshakes normally seen only at the end of a playoff series. ... Acquired from Calgary on Nov. 8, Horak appeared in one game for both the Flames and Oilers this season prior to Saturday - both at Phoenix. ... Vancouver LW Michael Zalewski made his NHL debut, registering two shots on goal in 11:47 of ice time.