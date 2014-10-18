Canucks add to Oilers’ early-season misery

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Vancouver Canucks won a hard-fought matchup in Edmonton against the Oilers 2-0 on Friday night.

The Canucks remain perfect on the young season at 3-0 while the Oilers extended their losing streak to a franchise record five straight games from the start of a season.

Ryan Miller got his first shutout as a Canuck, stopping all 28 Oilers shots.

”It means a lot,“ he said. ”You like to get the first one (shutout) out of the way. It was an important game for us as well, to keep things moving along. We had a long break.

You just try to make a difference where you can. It was one of those nights that I felt fortunate to keep it at zeros and then watch the guys get the lead. At the end of the night we got rewarded. It was good.”

And the Oilers start has been bad.

”We played better in a lot of areas, I thought all of our lines played pretty well,“ said Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens. ”They had one quality chance and they buried it and we couldn’t find a way to do the same with ours.

“Despite playing better we still have to push through and find a way. It’s not a lot of condolence to play well and (lose). We still have work to do.”

The Oilers came into the game under intense pressure from their fans -- having given up 22 goals in their first four losses -- and they did manage to shore up their goaltending and defence.

But the offence dried up

”We had one collapse and they scored on it but other than that we cleaned it up and Scrivens played well,“ said Oilers winger Jordan Eberle. ”They’re the right steps, but we have to find a way to win. It’s that simple. Close isn’t going to get you anything in this league.

“We have a long home stand, six more games, and we have to string together some wins. It’s that simple.”

The Oilers responded to the pre-game pressure very well, attacking Vancouver all period, breaking out of their own end with relative east and creating several quality scoring chances.

But they couldn’t solve Miller and had to settle for a scoreless tie after 20 minutes.

“Tonight I look at the power play (0-4),” said Eberle. “We had some chances to score out there and create some momentum. When you get a chance there you have to put one in.”

The Oilers applied more pressure in the second, but the Canucks, who had five days between games, began mounting a strong resistance that finally paid off when right winger Radim Vrbata found a soft spot at the back door of Oilers goaltender Ben Scriven’s crease to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead they would take into the second intermission.

“It is about timing and being at the right place at the right time,” said Vrbata. “If I do that, I know that they (one of the Sedin twins) will find me. It was a nice pass.”

Canucks winger Daniel Sedin sealed the victory into an empty net in the final minute for Vancouver.

“I think we were fresh and it helped that we have such a deep lineup and we can roll four lines,” said Sedin. “We spent a lot of time in their end and were able to tire them out.”

Meanwhile, the dark cloud around the Oilers just got a little darker.

“As bad as it seems for our fans right now, they can get behind us pretty fast,” said winger Taylor Hall. “Were staying positive because there’s no other route, really.”

NOTES: The Oilers sent D Darnell Nurse back to Junior, two games into his nine-game NHL audition, and recalled D Martin Marincin from Oklahoma City. ... They also sent LW Steve Pinizzotto back to the AHL. ... Oilers G Ben Scrivens brought a 5.22 GAA and .800 save percentage into Friday’s game. ... Canucks GM Jim Benning says they will give injured draft pick C Bo Horvat a nine-game chance to prove himself before deciding whether or not to send him back to Junior. He missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury. ... The Canucks were playing just their third game of the season after sitting idle since last Saturday’s game against Edmonton. ... Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup after missing two games with a back injury. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller improved his record against the Oilers to 9-0 lifetime against the Oilers, eight of those wins coming with Buffalo.