Dorsett nets game winner as Canucks defeat Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers had the crucial power play, but the Vancouver Canucks cashed in on it.

Right winger Derek Dorsett scored a shorthanded goal four minutes into the third period to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead, breaking open a 2-2 tie and giving the visitors a hard-fought victory over the Oilers on Saturday night at Rexall Place.

“Every goal is important, but it was exciting to get my first goal as a Canuck,” said Dorsett, who accepted a terrible giveaway from Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens seconds before scoring the clincher.

“It just so happened to be the winner and shorthanded as well, which made it that much better.”

The Canucks improved to 8-3-0 on the season while the Oilers dropped to 4-6-1.

“Not a good feeling,” said Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz. “We played pretty well in the first and second, then they got that shorthanded goal there and killed us.”

Edmonton controlled play in the early going, keeping the Canucks in their own end for long stretches and outshooting the visitors by a 2-1 margin.

But the Oilers only managed one goal out of it with right winger Jordan Eberle’s third of the season to open the scoring at 12:36.

After weathering Edmonton’s early storm, Vancouver pressed back late in the first period and tied it with 46.6 seconds left to go on defenseman Luca Sbisa’s slap shot from 20 feet out.

“Our start wasn’t the best,” said Sbisa. “They were outplaying us and shooting pucks from everywhere, which threw us off balance. But as the game went on, we got better and better.”

The intensity ramped up in a physical second period and Vancouver took the lead on right winger Linden Vey’s goal -- after back-to-back penalty kills for the Oilers -- at 16:37.

But any thought that the Oilers were going to sag after giving up the lead were put to rest 64 seconds later when left winger David Perron scored his first of the season to tie it 2-2 after 40 minutes.

“It was probably the best energy we had all year,” said Perron, who scored his first of the season in the loss.

“The crowd was really into it. It was 2-2 after two periods. It’s just frustrating not getting the two points in the end, but the energy we had was good to see.”

In the third, Vancouver cashed in on the only break it would need, improving goalie Ryan Miller’s personal record against the Oilers to 10-0.

“It’s just kind of how it worked out,” said Miller. “It’s just one of the anomalies of the game. I prepare the same for any team. Every game has been close this season, it’s just been a matter of having that last little push at the end for us.”

It was a costly night on a pair of fronts for Edmonton long before the game was over.

They lost left winger Taylor Hall to a leg injury after he slid hard into the Vancouver net on the first shift of the second period.

“I’ve got no update on Taylor yet so don’t bother asking,” said head coach Dallas Eakins. “But obviously it’s going to be a huge hole to fill when he leaves your lineup.”

On top of that, Oilers defenseman and captain Andrew Ference might be facing NHL discipline after a head shot on Vancouver right winger Zack Kassian midway through the second period.

“I thought it was good, legal body check,” said Ference. “I was surprised to get a penalty on it. I asked the ref what he saw. I said I don’t think I got him that high, I‘m a pretty short guy.”

NOTES: Canucks second-line RW Alex Burrows served the first game of his three-game suspension for a head shot on Montreal D Alexei Emelin on Thursday. RW Jannik Hansen moved up from the fourth line to fill Burrow’s spot and LW Tom Sestito, playing his first game of the season, moved from the press box to the fourth line. ... In keeping with coach Willie Desjardins’ strategy of rolling all four lines, every forward in the Canucks lineup averages at least 10 minutes per game. ... Oilers D Nikita Nikitin missed his third consecutive game with back spasms but is expected to be back in the lineup when the Oilers begin a five-game road trip Monday in Philadelphia. ... After tying for the team lead with 28 goals last season, David Perron scored his first goal in 11 games Saturday. ... G Ben Scrivens has appeared in 10 of Edmonton’s first 11 games.