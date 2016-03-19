Oilers’ Talbot (40 saves) shuts out Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta -- After losing eight of their previous nine games in their final season at Rexall Place, the Edmonton Oilers took another step toward repairing the damage by winning their second game in a row at home.

The Oilers dumped the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday, two days after upsetting the St. Louis Blues 6-4.

“We want to finish strong because this is a building with a lot of history, and a lot of winning history,” said winger Jordan Eberle, who scored the only goal Edmonton would need midway through the second period. “And we don’t want to limp out of the season, either. We want to get as many wins as possible and feel good about ourselves.”

The Oilers were already feeling pretty good after scoring four power-play goals against the Blues and wanted to keep that momentum going as they head into the final five home games of the year.

The Canucks, having lost six of their previous nine, just wanted to get back on track before their season runs out.

Edmonton ended up winning the war of wills, thanks to their goaltender. Cam Talbot, who has one of the best save percentages in the NHL since the All Star break, stopped 40 shots for his second shutout in the last seven starts.

“He played really well,” Eberle said. “Every time there was a chance he was there to answer. If there’s a mistake it’s not always in the back of your net. In the latter part of the season he’s been the hero in most of the games.”

The Canucks, who outshot the Oilers 40-25, thought they deserved a win.

“Other than our first 10 minutes, I thought we outplayed them and it should have been a better result,” Vancouver center Brendan Gaunce said. “It’s 40 shots, you should get at least one goal. But at the same time, Talbot played pretty well.”

Talbot has been Edmonton’s best player in the second half of the season and was again in this one. He faced 16 shots in the second and 16 in the third as Vancouver pressed hard for the win.

“We knew we were going to have to weather the storm and we did a good job in front of the net boxing out, tying up sticks and getting to rebounds, so a credit to the guys in front of me,” Talbot said, adding a 40-save shutout sounds nice, but it doesn’t add to the value.

“One way or another you have to stop them all. They all feel pretty good but at the end of the day the win feels the best.”

Edmonton opened the scoring at 11:10 when Eberle came down the left side all alone and put a shot through Jacob Markstrom’s pads for his 22nd goal of the season. The right winger has two goals in his last three games after scoring one in the previous 10.

Hendricks provided the insurance in the third period, scoring his fourth of the season from close range.

And finally Oilers fans have something to cheer about

“We’d been struggling at home as of late but the last two games we came away with two big W‘s,” Hendricks said. “It’s a tough time of the season for players because of the way our season’s gone as a whole and it’s tough for our fan base here in Edmonton so it’s nice to get a win. It’s a good feeling right now.”

The Canucks, meanwhile, were good, just not good enough to win

“I like the way we came back in this game and played well,” Henrik Sedin said. “That’s been a common theme for most games lately, but for us right now a good game has not been good enough to win. That’s where we are.”

NOTES: The Oilers power play moved up from 27th in the NHL (16.2 percent) to 20th (17.6) on the strength of its four-goal performance Wednesday against St. Louis. ... Prior to recording two assists against St. Louis, Oilers RW Nail Yakupov had one point in his previous 13 games. ... The Canucks’ lineup in Edmonton included seven rookies. ... The Canucks have more wins on the road this year (14) than they have at home (13). ... Edmonton played Vancouver twice in the first 73 games and will play them three times in the final nine contests. ... Canucks C Bo Horvat is a league-worst minus-34 this year. ... Friday was LW Zack Kassian’s first game against Vancouver since the team traded him away last summer. ... Canucks winger Jannik Hansen, who’s been out nine games with a rib injury, suffered a setback in practice and won’t be back any earlier than the middle of next week.