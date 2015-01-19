Preview: Canucks at Panthers

Ryan Miller has been on a roll with back-to-back shutouts, but the veteran goaltender has struggled mightily of late when facing the Florida Panthers. Miller looks to lead the Vancouver Canucks to their third consecutive victory when they continue their five-game road trip against the Panthers on Monday. The 34-year-old turned aside 30 shots in a 4-0 triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday and made 28 saves for his 34th career shutout in a 3-0 win against Carolina the following night.

While Miller has overcome his flu-like symptoms with flying colors, his 1-3-2 record and 3.24 goals-against average in his last six meetings with Florida leaves a bit to be desired. In the other crease resides Roberto Luongo, who turned aside 32 shots in his previous meeting with his former team. The 35-year-old Luongo hasn’t fared as well since that game, losing three of four while yielding four goals on 20 shots before getting pulled en route to his team’s 8-2 setback against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (25-15-3): Vancouver has found its offense after mustering just two goals during a three-game skid. “Not too long ago, we couldn’t score goals, it seems like,” said Alex Burrows, who tallied versus the Hurricanes. “Now everybody’s got some bounces going their way. ... We weren’t really getting any puck luck around the net, but now we’re scoring some timely goals.” Former Panther Shawn Matthias also tallied against Carolina for his second point in as many games after being held off the scoresheet in his previous eight contests.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-13-10): Jonathan Huberdeau scored as the Panthers suffered their third straight setback with a 3-2 shootout loss to Edmonton on Saturday. The 21-year-old Huberdeau has collected 12 points in his last 11 games - with a two-goal, one-assist performance in Florida’s 3-1 triumph over Vancouver on Jan. 8. Nick Bjugstad has set up three tallies in his last four contests, but the team leader in goals hasn’t scored since Jan. 4.

OVERTIME

1. Florida is mired in its third three-game winless streak of the season.

2. Vancouver wraps up its five-game road trip in Tampa Bay on Tuesday before returning home for six consecutive contests.

3. The Panthers are a paltry 1-for-19 on the power play over the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Panthers 1