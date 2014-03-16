(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Canucks 4, Panthers 3 (SO): Rookie Nicklas Jensen scored the only goal in the shootout and also tallied in regulation as visiting Vancouver beat Florida and ex-teammate Roberto Luongo.

Alexandre Burrows had a goal and set up two others and defenseman Dan Hamhuis also scored as the Canucks won for only the fourth time in 17 games (4-12-1). Rookie Eddie Lack, who inherited the starting job when Luongo was shipped to Florida at the trade deadline, made 26 saves and turned aside all three shots in the bonus format.

Luongo, making his fifth start for the Panthers since the stunning trade, had 29 saves but could not deny Jensen in the second round of the shootout. Jimmy Hayes scored a pair of power-play goals and rookie Vincent Trocheck tallied for the second time in as many games for Florida.

Trocheck knotted it at 2-2 by converting a wraparound 4:19 into the third but Burrows answered 75 seconds later, stuffing home a rebound in front. Hayes tied it with 1:35 left in regulation, burying the rebound of defenseman Brian Campbell’s shot to send the game into overtime.

The Canucks quickly responded to Florida’s opening goal by Hayes - off a deflection of defenseman Tom Gilbert’s shot at 16:28 - by scoring twice in 53 seconds for a 2-1 lead after one period. Hamhuis’ blast from the point deflected off the skate of Florida blue-liner Colby Robak before Burrows set up Jensen for a one-timer in the slot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: One-time scoring champ Henrik Sedin picked up his first two assists since Jan. 10, ending a drought of 15 games. ... Panthers C Jonathan Huberdeau suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the start of the second period. ... Burrows has three goals in the past three contests after failing to score in his first 35 games this season.