(Updated: ADDS Bjugstad’s first name in NOTEBOOK)

Canucks 2, Panthers 1: Ryan Miller made 23 saves and came within 2:32 of recording his third consecutive shutout as Vancouver improved to 3-1-0 on its five-game road trip.

Radim Vrbata scored his team-leading 18th goal and rookie Bo Horvat also tallied for the Canucks, who will wrap up their trek on Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Miller extended his personal-best shutout streak to 200 minutes, 45 seconds before Brandon Pirri scored late in the third period.

Roberto Luongo finished with 21 saves against his former team as Florida dropped a season-high fourth in a row (0-3-1). The Panthers failed on all four power-play opportunities to fall to 1-for-23 in the last eight games.

Daniel Sedin skated out from the left circle before sliding a saucer pass across the slot to Vrbata, who beat Luongo from the right doorstep to open the scoring 3:25 into the contest. Horvat skated in a on 2-on-1 rush and tipped home the rebound after it trickled past the veteran netminder to double the advantage at 8:03 of the first period.

After making 30 saves in a 4-0 triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday and stopping 28 shots in a 3-0 win over Carolina the following night, Miller saw his bid for his 35th career shutout come to an end as Pirri scored on a one-timer with Luongo pulled for an extra attacker. The 34-year-old Miller was attempting to become the first Vancouver goaltender to string together three straight shutouts since Luongo accomplished the feat from Nov. 4-8, 2008.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller’s previous career-best shutout streak was 161:35, which was set from Nov. 27-Dec. 7, 2010, while with Buffalo. ... Vancouver D Chris Tanev blocked a team-high three shots while playing in his 200th career contest. ... Panthers C Nick Bjugstad had a team-leading five shots while winning 8-of-11 faceoff draws.