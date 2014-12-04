Preview: Canucks at Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks own a league-high 10 wins away from home and look to build upon that total when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday in the fourth stop of a seven-game road trip. The Canucks are 2-1-0 on the current trek and extended their success in tight games, improving to 8-0-1 in one-goal decisions following Tuesday’s 4-3 victory at Washington. Vancouver would like to continue that success against Pittsburgh after losing four straight meetings - the last three via shootout.

The Penguins, who kicked off a three-game homestand with a 1-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday, also are tough to take down in one-goal decisions, posting a 7-0-1 mark in such games since Nov. 6. Pittsburgh, which is already short-handed, lost another player when the NHL suspended defenseman Robert Bortuzzo two games for a thunderous hit to the chest and head of Jaromir Jagr in Tuesday’s game. “I wasn’t targeting anything,“ Bortuzzo said. ”I believe I made contact with the chest. It was a full-body check.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, ROOT

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (17-7-1): Veteran forward Daniel Sedin has a chance to make history after scoring twice with the man advantage Tuesday to tie Markus Naslund for first place on the franchise list with 114 power-play goals. Milestones aside, Sedin’s performance help Vancouver convert on 3-of-4 chances with the extra skater after the team went 3-for-27 on the power play over the previous 10 games. “We know how important special teams are,” said forward Radim Vrbata, who notched a power-play tally and assisted on Sedin’s first. “We’ve put a lot of focus on that and it came through.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (17-5-2): Bortuzzo’s suspension is the latest blow for Pittsburgh, who on Tuesday placed defenseman Kris Letang (groin) on injured reserve and learned that forward Chris Kunitz has a fractured foot. Forward Tom Wilson was promoted from the minors but his NHL debut was short-lived after he suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday that is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks. “You can’t dwell on the fact that guys are out,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “You need to make sure that you rally and find a way to win games. Some guys may have to accept more of a role or elevate their game.”

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins own the league’s top-ranked power play but are 3-for-22 in their last 11 games.

2. Canucks G Ryan Miller has struggled against Pittsburgh dating to his days with Buffalo, posting a 7-13-3 mark with a 3.28 goals-against average.

3. Penguins C Marcel Goc (foot) returned to practice Tuesday and could be available for the game.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Canucks 2