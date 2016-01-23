Preview: Canucks at Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins look to continue their respective torrid stretches when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon. Crosby pushed his point streak to five games (three goals, five assists) by scoring and setting up a goal in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 triumph over Keystone State-rival Philadelphia on Thursday.

Crosby, who also tallied in the Penguins’ 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Nov. 4, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in his last 15 contests to surpass his total (19 - six goals, 13 assists) from his previous 30. The Penguins are 4-0-2 in their last six home games, with offseason acquisition Phil Kessel recording five goals - including two versus the Flyers - and two assists during that stretch. Vancouver is on quite a nice run itself as it improved to 5-1-2 in its last eight with a 4-2 win over Boston on Thursday. Daniel Sedin tallied twice to surpass Markus Naslund for the franchise lead in goals and also tallied in the first meeting with Pittsburgh.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-17-11): Brandon Sutter (sports hernia) was an active participant in practice on Friday, but coach Willie Desjardins told the team’s website that the former Penguin is not expected to be in the lineup on Saturday. “He’s been real close the last two games,” Desjardins said of Sutter, who has been sidelined since Nov. 10. “He won’t go the next one but we may get him against Nashville (on Tuesday).” Veteran Ryan Miller has struggled versus Pittsburgh, posting an 8-14-3 mark with a 3.15 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (22-17-7): Oft-injured Beau Bennett was a full participant on Friday as he attempts to work his way back from a shoulder injury. “He’s had some pretty solid practices with the team,” coach Mike Sullivan told the team’s website. “Now it’s a matter of him and I having a discussion on when he’s comfortable enough to play.” While Bennett practiced on Friday, Chris Kunitz (lower body) did not and will be a game-time decision.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.83 goals during its six-game home unbeaten streak, as opposed to 2.29 during its first 17 contests at Consol Energy Center.

2. Vancouver has killed off 15-of-16 power plays in the last eight contests.

3. The Penguins have scored with the man advantage in 11 of their last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Canucks 2