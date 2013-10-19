Penguins 4, Canucks 3 (SO): Evgeni Malkin scored in the third round for the lone goal of the shootout and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three attempts in addition to his 36 saves as host Pittsburgh won its fourth straight game.

After Brandon Sutter was unable to convert a penalty shot with 1:24 left in the third period, the teams skated through overtime before Malkin showed his creativity for the lone tally in the bonus format. Malkin dangled his stick before beating Roberto Luongo (25 saves) with a backhand and Fleury denied Ryan Kesler to preserve the victory.

Captain Sidney Crosby collected a goal and two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to eight games. Chris Kunitz tallied for the third straight game and added two assists while defenseman Olli Maatta netted his first career NHL goal as the Penguins improved to 5-0-0 at home.

Defenseman Alex Edler scored in his return from a three-game suspension and fourth-liner Brad Richardson tallied for the second straight contest. Zack Kassian also tallied and blue-liner Kevin Bieksa notched a trio of assists for the Canucks, who fell to 2-0-1 on their seven-game road trip.

With the game tied at 1-1 and his team on the power play, Kunitz accepted Malkin’s feed and fended off Edler’s stick check before beating Luongo at 7:56 of the second period. Richardson scored on a 3-on-2 rush nearly five minutes later before Kassian’s redirect was answered by Maatta cleaning up a rebound 22 seconds apart in the third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby has registered seven goals and 10 assists to start the season while Malkin set up a tally to extend his point streak to six games as Pittsburgh won its 11th straight shootout at home. ... Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin saw his point streak extend to four with an assist on Edler’s tally. ... Speaking of Edler, the defenseman was playing in his first contest since delivering an illegal check on San Jose rookie Tomas Hertl. Edler opened the scoring with 6:11 remaining in the first period after his shot from just inside center ice caromed off the chest of Fleury before sailing up in the air and trickling past the goal line.