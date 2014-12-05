Lack, Canucks blank Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Eddie Lack found out he was getting a rare start Thursday night thanks to social media -- and his mother.

The Vancouver Canucks backup goaltender awoke from his mid-afternoon nap at the team hotel, checked his phone and saw a tweet with the news from mom, who was back home in his native Sweden.

Lack notched a shutout, and center Brad Richardson scored two goals and assisted on another, leading the Canucks to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Consol Energy Center.

Making his first start since Sept. 20, Lack turned aside 21 shots for his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins decided to start Lack in part because starting goalie Ryan Miller is 7-13-3 against the Penguins in his career. Furthermore, Miller gave up a combined seven goals the last two times he faced Pittsburgh.

“I thought Eddie Lack played great,” Desjardins said. “Come into this building with this team, it’s got to be a good confidence boost, but more than getting the shutout is how he played to get it. He played real solid.”

It would stand to reason that mother would be proud of her son, but Lack figured she didn’t know the outcome of the game because of the time difference.

“She can make it through the first period, but then she falls asleep,” he said with a smile.

Richardson, a veteran right winger, scored just four goals in 25 games this season prior to Thursday. However, he notched his second two-goal game of the year and scored his first short-handed goal since Nov. 17, 2013.

Center Shawn Matthias scored the Canucks’ other goal and also had an assist as Vancouver (18-7-1) won for the fifth time in its past six games and stopped a four-game losing streak against the Penguins (17-6-2).

The Canucks are 3-0-1 on their seven-game road trip. Their 11 road victories lead the NHL.

“It’s been a good bonding experience for us, and it’s always more fun when you win,” Richardson said. “We’ve been playing better and better with each game.”

Penguins backup goaltender Thomas Greiss made 28 saves, as Marc-Andre Fleury was rested two days after shutting out the New Jersey Devils.

The Canucks scored once in the first period and twice in the second to take the 3-0 advantage into the third, all the goals coming on turnovers.

“It wasn’t our sharpest game,” Greiss said.

Richardson put Vancouver on top at 8:33 of the first, taking a pass from Matthias and scoring on a snap shot from close range.

The Canucks twice took advantage of the Penguins’ failure to clear the puck from behind the net to score a pair of second-period goals.

Richardson beat Penguins defenseman Simon Despres to the puck and fed Mathias, who flipped a wrist shot past Greiss at 11:34 for his sixth goal of the season.

The Canucks scored again at 13:54 when Greiss wasn’t able to handle the puck and wound up out of position. Right winger Jannik Hansen gained possession and passed to Richardson, who shot into an empty net for his sixth goal.

“They have a really good team, and we felt our best chance to beat them, especially in this building, was to put pressure on them right from the start,” Richardson said. “We did that the whole game with our forecheck.”

It was a style that wore the Penguins out.

“After the first period, it seemed our speed just wasn’t there,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said. “We continually kept getting beat to loose pucks and always were a step behind.”

Penguins right winger Patric Hornqvist left the game midway through the second period with an apparent injury. Hornqvist was hit by Canucks D Ryan Stanton before skating toward the bench and to the locker room. The Penguins did not provide an update on Hornqvist after the game.

NOTES: First-year Canucks coach Willie Desjardins faced the Penguins for the first time since turning down an offer to be their coach in June and instead choosing Vancouver after leading the Texas Stars to the AHL’s Calder Cup championship. ... Canucks RW Derek Dorsett was credited with a game-high seven hits. ... Penguins D Kris Letang (groin) likely will miss two more weeks, according to coach Mike Johnston. ... Pittsburgh C Marcel Goc returned to action after missing two games with a foot injury. ... Penguins LW Chris Kunitz (foot) and C Scott Wilson (leg) were scratched. ... Pittsburgh D Robert Bortuzzo served the first game of a two-game suspension levied by the NHL for his hit to the head of New Jersey Devils RW Jaromir Jagr on Tuesday. ... Penguins C Craig Adams played in his 313th consecutive game, tying the franchise record set by Ron Schock from 1973 to 1977.