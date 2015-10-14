Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

G Ryan Miller, with a 2-1 win Monday night over the Ducks, has an NHL-record 53 wins in games decided by shootouts.

G Ryan Miller celebrated his 600th start with his 36th career shutout as the Canucks earned a 3-0 victory over the winless Kings at Staples Center. “That was pretty impressive,” said Miller, who stopped all 15 shots he faced. “We worked together to get some big blocks, and we turned the puck around pretty quick on some of their zone time, so it was good to see.”

D Alex Edler delivered at 13:23 of the middle period, fielding a pass from C Henrik Sedin just below the blue line and ripping a winner to make it 2-0. The goal was Edler’s first of the season.