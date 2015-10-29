Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

D Alex Biega was recalled Wednesday from Utica of the American Hockey League. Biega, 27, has appeared in five games with Utica this season, registering an assist and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut last season, appearing in seven games and scoring one goal with the Canucks. Last season, Biega had 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes in 62 games. The 5-10, 194-pound native of Montreal was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2006 draft.

F Brendan Gaunce was recalled Wednesday from Utica of the American Hockey League. Gaunce, 21, has one goal, one assist and six penalty minutes in five games with Utica this season. He made his professional debut playing with the AHL team in 2014-15, collecting 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 74 games. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Markham, Ontario, was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (26th overall) of 2012 NHL draft.

F Brandon Prust will not be with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Prust has a left ankle injury he sustained in a collision with Canadians forward Brian Flynn during the second period on Tuesday. He was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday.

D Dan Hamhuis will not travel on the upcoming two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona, the team announced. Hamhuis did not play Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens because of a lower-body injury. He will remain in Vancouver where he will continue to be evaluated. In eight games this season, Hamhuis has two assists, eight blocked shots and averages 19:14 of ice time.