RW Brendan Gaunce was making his NHL debut Thursday. Gaunce is the younger brother of D Cameron Gaunce, who played nine games for Dallas during the 2013-14 season.

G Ryan Miller was making his 10th consecutive start on Thursday.

RW Alexandre Burrows scored his second goal of the year off a wrist shot from the slot on a penalty shot went five-hole to make it 1-0. It was the first penalty shot awarded in the NHL this season.