C Jared McCann is the first Canucks player since Dane Jackson in 1993 to start his NHL career with five consecutive goals.

G Jacob Markstrom will be sent to Utica of the AHL for conditioning after recovering from a hamstring injury.

C Brandon Sutter played against his former team on Wednesday night for the first time since being traded to Vancouver on July 26.

LW Chris Higgins returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after suffering a fractured foot in the first preseason game.