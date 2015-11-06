FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 7, 2015 / 9:09 PM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Alex Biega was assigned to the Canucks AHL affiliate Utica, N.Y., on Thursday. Biega, 27, appeared in five games with Utica this season registering an assist and two penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut last season, appearing in seven games and notching one goal.

G Jacob Markstrom was assigned to the Canucks AHL affiliate Utica, N.Y., on Thursday on a conditioning assignment. Markstrom, 25, is returning from a hamstring injury he sustained on Oct. 6. Prior to the injury, he appeared in four preseason games for Vancouver, posting a record of 2-0-0 including one shutout, a 1.01 goals-against average, and a .962 save percentage.

F Brendan Gaunce was assigned to the Canucks AHL affiliate Utica, N.Y., on Thursday. Gaunce, 21, appeared in two games for Vancouver this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 29 at Dallas and recording his first career goal on Oct. 30 at Arizona.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
