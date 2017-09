LW Alexandre Burrows denied claims by New Jersey’s Jordin Tootoo that he used personal slurs when the two were in the penalty box together during Sunday’s game in New Jersey. “Personally, I don’t really think I crossed the line,” Burrows told the Vancouver Sun. “What I said (to him) I’ve been told the same in the past and heard it many times throughout my career. I wish it had stayed on the ice where I think it belongs.”