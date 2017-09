LW Brandon Prust returned to Vancouver’s lineup on Saturday night after missing 11 games with an ankle injury.

RW Radim Vrbata took the morning skate on Saturday but missed his second game with a groin injury.

LW Daniel Sedin scored three goals, as the Canucks defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 in NHL play Saturday.

C Henrik Sedin scored on the power play and had four assists. It was his first five-point game. He’s scored four points in a game eight times.