Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 18, 2015 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ryan Miller played the first two periods, stopping 30 of Minnesota’s first 36 shots. Jacob Markstrom manned the Vancouver crease for the final 20 minutes and had five saves for the Canucks (11-13-8). “I was trying to battle and find some pucks, but they just made some plays around us tonight,” Miller said. “For me, it’s just if I can’t find a way, regroup and go after the next puck. I can’t judge the guys and I can’t sit there and try and coach. My job is to battle and I didn’t solve enough of the problems tonight.”

