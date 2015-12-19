FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 19, 2015

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jacob Markstrom (1-3-2) stopped 30 shots but received little help Thursday in the Canucks’ 2-0 loss at Philadelphia. “I thought we played a great game,” Markstrom said. “It’s tough right now for sure.”

F Linden Vey was called from Utica of the AHL by the Canucks on Friday.

G Ryan Miller, pulled from his previous start Tuesday when he surrendered six goals in 40 minutes, sat out Thursday. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots in the Canucks’ 2-0 loss at Philadelphia.

D Luca Sbisa (hand) was out of the Canucks’ lineup Thursday in Philadelphia.

C Henrik Sedin left the game against the Flyers with a lower-body injury, and the Canucks had no update on his status after the game.

C Henrik Sedin did not play Friday after leaving the Canucks’ 2-0 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in the second period with a lower-body injury. “I don’t think it (the time Sedin misses) will be long,” said Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
