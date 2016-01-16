Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

G Ryan Miller returned after missing eight games due to a groin injury and finished with 36 saves in a Canucks loss.

RW Derek Dorsett, the NHL’s penalty leader with 110 minutes, missed Friday night’s game with the flu.

RW Radim Vrbata of Vancouver cut the deficit to 3-1 with 8:51 left to play in the third period when he banged a rebound past Braden Holtby for his 11th goal of the season during a five-on-three power play. “Obviously the power play goal was huge but at the same time we can’t let ourselves get down by three, and we can’t let ourselves always be chasing the game,” center Bo Horvat said. “It seems like we’ve been doing that the last couple games and we have to figure out how to get off to hot starts and start scoring first.”