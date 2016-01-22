FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 23, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Michael Zalewski was recalled Thursday from Utica for his third NHL game, his first since the last two games of the 2013-14 season. His parents and family made the four-hour ride from their New Hartford, N.Y., home to see him play for the first time in the NHL.

RW Alex Burrows put the Canucks ahead 1:49 into the third period. Burrows scored for the second straight game after going 24 games without a goal.

LW Daniel Sedin became the Vancouver Canucks’ all-time-leading goal-scorer with two goals Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
