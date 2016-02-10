Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

C Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist in the Canucks’ 3-1 win at Colorado on Tuesday.

D Ben Hutton had two assists in the Canucks’ 3-1 win at Colorado on Tuesday.

G Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves and added an assist in the Canucks’ 3-1 win at Colorado on Tuesday.

C Brandon Sutter took a puck to the face in the second period and did not return. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RW Radim Vrbata started Tuesday’s game on the fourth line. The Former Avalanche had one goal in his previous 18 games.

D Alexander Edler was lost in the second period with an undisclosed injury. The timetable for his return is uncertain.