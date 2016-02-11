Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Jake Virtanen staked the Canucks to a 1-0 lead when he blasted a perfectly placed one-timer past Louis Domingue’s blocker at the 8:27 mark of the first period. Center Jared McCann set up the goal when he skated across the blue line, pulled up and sent a pass across the high slot to Virtanen on the left wing.

G Ryan Miller improved to 9-1 lifetime against the Coyotes, and 6-0 at Gila River Arena with a 33-save performance in the Canucks’ 2-1 win on Wednesday. “I met my wife in Scottsdale so maybe there’s something to it,” Miller said of his dominance of Arizona. “I like coming back here. It was a fun time in my life.”

C Brandon Sutter suffered a fractured jaw in Tuesday’s game in Denver, the team confirmed. He returned to Vancouver and is out indefinitely.

RW Radim Vrbata was on the fourth line with C Jared McCann and LW Adam Cracknell for a second straight game. Vrbata has 11 goals and 22 points in 51 games after notching 31 goals and 63 points last season. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season and has been the subject of trade-deadline rumors.

D Alex Edler suffered a fractured fibula in Tuesday’s game in Denver, the team confirmed. He returned to Vancouver and is out indefinitely.