C Brandon Sutter is out six to eight weeks after “successful surgery to repair a jaw fracture.” Sutter recently came back from a 33-game absence from sports hernia surgery and was going to be counted on to be a key cog in the team’s playoff push up front.

D Alex Edler is expected to miss six weeks with a broken leg. Edler was averaging a team-high 24:27 of ice time, racking up 20 points while playing first-pair minutes against the opposition’s top line.