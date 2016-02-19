Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Radim Vrbata has just one goal and four assists in the last 20 games. This comes after Vrbata had 31 goals and 63 points last year. The pending UFA, who earned $5 million this year, has slipped onto Vancouver’s third line and could be moved at the trading deadline.

LW Daniel Sedin had two assists for the Canucks, who took their third straight loss and sixth consecutive defeat at home. “Our focus right now should be on playing well defensively,” said Sedin. “That should be our only focus. Offense will take care of itself. It’s too early to give up on the playoffs. All we can do is stick up for each other and play for each other. Everyone comes to rink with a positive attitude, plays had and things will be better.”