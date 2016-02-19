FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 20, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Radim Vrbata has just one goal and four assists in the last 20 games. This comes after Vrbata had 31 goals and 63 points last year. The pending UFA, who earned $5 million this year, has slipped onto Vancouver’s third line and could be moved at the trading deadline.

LW Daniel Sedin had two assists for the Canucks, who took their third straight loss and sixth consecutive defeat at home. “Our focus right now should be on playing well defensively,” said Sedin. “That should be our only focus. Offense will take care of itself. It’s too early to give up on the playoffs. All we can do is stick up for each other and play for each other. Everyone comes to rink with a positive attitude, plays had and things will be better.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.