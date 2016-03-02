FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 2, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jared McCann has managed just two points, both assists, in the past 11 games he has played for Vancouver. The 19-year-old rookie from Stratford, Ontario, has seven goals this season but hasn’t put the put the puck in the net since Dec. 18.

D Matt Bartkowski, who missed Sunday’s game with the flu, returned to the Canucks’ lineup.

C Brendan Gaunce was recalled by the Canucks from the AHL Utica Comets.

RW Radim Vrbata missed his third game with a groin injury

RW Jannik Hansen, who sustained a rib in practice, was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

LW Daniel Sedin scored his 24th goal of the season on an assist from C Henrik Sedin in the third period of the Canucks’ 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.