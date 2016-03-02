Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

C Jared McCann has managed just two points, both assists, in the past 11 games he has played for Vancouver. The 19-year-old rookie from Stratford, Ontario, has seven goals this season but hasn’t put the put the puck in the net since Dec. 18.

D Matt Bartkowski, who missed Sunday’s game with the flu, returned to the Canucks’ lineup.

C Brendan Gaunce was recalled by the Canucks from the AHL Utica Comets.

RW Radim Vrbata missed his third game with a groin injury

RW Jannik Hansen, who sustained a rib in practice, was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

LW Daniel Sedin scored his 24th goal of the season on an assist from C Henrik Sedin in the third period of the Canucks’ 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.