Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 4, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jake Virtanen records points in streaks. His goal and assist against San Jose gave him his second two-point night in the past four games. He had a goal and an assist Feb. 25 against Ottawa. The 19-year-old rookie has scored six goals this season, four of them in the past 10 games.

C Brendan Gaunce, called up from Utica of the American Hockey League, couldn’t practice Wednesday because his equipment had not arrived. However, he played in the game Thursday and was a minus-1.

RW Jannik Hansen could miss two weeks with a rib injury.

