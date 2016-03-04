Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

RW Jake Virtanen records points in streaks. His goal and assist against San Jose gave him his second two-point night in the past four games. He had a goal and an assist Feb. 25 against Ottawa. The 19-year-old rookie has scored six goals this season, four of them in the past 10 games.

C Brendan Gaunce, called up from Utica of the American Hockey League, couldn’t practice Wednesday because his equipment had not arrived. However, he played in the game Thursday and was a minus-1.

RW Jannik Hansen could miss two weeks with a rib injury.