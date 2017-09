RW Emerson Etem hasn’t scored a goal since getting two in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Feb. 25. He made his Vancouver debut Jan. 11 against Florida.

G Ryan Miller made 30 saves and took the loss Thursday as the Canucks fell 3-2 to the Predators in a shootout. His career record fell to 4-0-1 in Nashville.

RW Jannik Hansen, who has scored 19 goals, returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with a rib injury. He joined the first line with LW Daniel Sedin and C Henrik Sedin.