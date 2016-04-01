FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
April 2, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Christopher Tanev returned Thursday after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

D Jake Virtanen served the first of a two-game suspension Thursday for his illegal hit against San Jose D Roman Polak.

D Christopher Tanev returned Thursday after missing six games with an upper-body injury. He finished plus-1 in 22:18 of ice time at San Jose.

G Ryan Miller finished with 32 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win at San Jose.

RW Jannik Hansen scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period to enable the spoiler Canucks to snap a nine-game losing streak and beat the playoff-bound Sharks 4-2. Hansen’s game-winner sailed over the blocker of Sharks G Martin Jones at 14:57 of the third period.

LW Daniel Sedin scored a goal during Vancouver’s 4-2 win in San Jose on Thursday, but he remains mired in a slump. The Canucks’ leading goal-scorer Sedin has just two goals and three points over his last 10 outings dating back to March 14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
