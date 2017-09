LW Jared McCann’s goal on a breakaway at 19:27 of the second period stood up as the winner. He lifted a forehand over sprawling Kings G Jonathan Quick. “The puck was rolling on me a bit when I first got it,” McCann said. “It wouldn’t sit down for me. I just tried to make a move, and I got lucky.”

G Ryan Miller recorded 40 saves -- including 20 in the third period -- as the Canucks beat the Kings 3-2 Monday.